Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 55.8% in March

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

SQNS opened at $3.26 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

