Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,935 ($38.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,871.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.90. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,279.80 ($30.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,008 ($39.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,720.68).

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

