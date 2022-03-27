SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.33 ($5.86) and last traded at €5.36 ($5.89). 982,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.88 ($6.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $676.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.58.
SGL Carbon Company Profile (ETR:SGL)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.