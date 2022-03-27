SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SGSOY stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

