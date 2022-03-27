Shearwater Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Separately, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 94,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $50.26.

