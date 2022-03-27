Shearwater Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,849 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 49,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,309. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32.

