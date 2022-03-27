Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. C3.ai accounts for 1.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

