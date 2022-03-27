Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

