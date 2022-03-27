Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.00. 1,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

