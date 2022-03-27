Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:QTX opened at GBX 379.99 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.94. The stock has a market cap of £180.04 million and a P/E ratio of 37.62. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

