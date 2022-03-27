Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 67.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVZF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

