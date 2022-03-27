Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Decreases By 72.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 9.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

