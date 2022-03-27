Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rises By 1,850.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.16.
About Bank of Queensland
