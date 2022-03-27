Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rises By 1,850.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.