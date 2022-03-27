Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Declines By 81.8%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CGEI opened at $0.75 on Friday. CGE Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
About CGE Energy
