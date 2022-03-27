Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Declines By 81.8%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGEI opened at $0.75 on Friday. CGE Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get CGE Energy alerts:

About CGE Energy (Get Rating)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.