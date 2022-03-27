Short Interest in Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Drops By 52.6%

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

Coin Citadel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coin Citadel is a holding company, which invests in all aspects of the digital currency ecosystem. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of profitable and growth-oriented companies. It also mines blockchains and invests in digital assets. The company was founded in May 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.