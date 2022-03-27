Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Decreases By 60.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

COMSovereign stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,351 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

