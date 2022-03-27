Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Grows By 367.7%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,661. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

