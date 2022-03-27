Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Drops By 81.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,359. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.
About East Japan Railway
