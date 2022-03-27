Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Declines By 77.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 504,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 778,593 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 364,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

