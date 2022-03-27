Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Grows By 138.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.