Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Grows By 138.5%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.