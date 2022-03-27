Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Rises By 256.6%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLME stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

