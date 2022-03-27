Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Increases By 122.2%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF opened at 0.11 on Friday. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.14.
