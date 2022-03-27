Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Increases By 122.2%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF opened at 0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

