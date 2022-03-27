Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Declines By 91.6%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

