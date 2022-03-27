Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 72.0%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

