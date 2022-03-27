Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Increases By 410.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 410.9% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $64.36. 64,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. Kering has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

