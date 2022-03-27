Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leatt stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84. Leatt has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

