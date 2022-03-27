Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 57.5%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $22,063,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

