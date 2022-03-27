Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Declines By 67.0%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 863.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZMLF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Friday. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

