Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Expands By 2,500.0%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MOTNF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

