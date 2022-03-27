Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Drops By 78.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Prosus alerts:

PROSY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 5,073,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,979. Prosus has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.