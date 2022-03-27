Short Interest in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Declines By 50.0%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PEXNY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.1603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Productions and Head Office & Others.

