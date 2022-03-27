Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 166.7%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RMI stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.