Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 166.7%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RMI stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
