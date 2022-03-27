Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Expands By 275.9%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 275.9% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMSEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.60.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

