Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Increases By 333.3%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of SAAGF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

