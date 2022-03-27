Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Increases By 333.3%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of SAAGF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Shanta Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanta Gold (SAAGF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.