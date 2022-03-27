Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 650.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
