Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 94.1%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TITUF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

