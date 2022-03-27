Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 94.1%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TITUF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Titanium Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titanium (TITUF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.