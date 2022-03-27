Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Decreases By 84.1%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of TRATF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.60. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Traton has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Several research firms have commented on TRATF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

