Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 57.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNPSF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Uni-President China (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

