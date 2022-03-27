Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Decreases By 57.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNPSF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.
About Uni-President China (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.