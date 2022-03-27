Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Drops By 70.0%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VKIN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.