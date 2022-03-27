Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Decreases By 76.9%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.07 on Friday. WEG has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

