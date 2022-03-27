Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Price Target Increased to €50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($50.55) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

SSSAF stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.