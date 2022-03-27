Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) versus TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Head-To-Head Review

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sierra Wireless and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 1 2 4 0 2.43 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Wireless and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 1.43 -$89.02 million ($2.40) -7.48 TROOPS $4.29 million 107.52 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -18.81% -16.11% -8.97% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.