Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SGHT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
