Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Eversource Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

