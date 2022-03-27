Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $42.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

