Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

