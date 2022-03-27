Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. 5,111,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.