Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,816 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11.

