Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 330,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,421. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

